Skinner’s first shutout leads Oilers past Sharks 3-0

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0. Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele scored. Evan Bouchard had two assists. Former Shark Evander Kane returned to San Jose for the first time with the Oilers and was booed every time he touched the puck. He did not have a point but took four shots on goal. The Oilers jumped ahead with two goals in the first period. McDavid scored his 24th early in the third, moving into a tie for second place in the NHL with 64 points.