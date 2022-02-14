Prison for pair who stole $500K watch in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say two men were each sentenced to 12 years in prison for the brazen armed robbery of a man’s $500,000 watch while he was dining outdoors in Beverly Hills. Investigators say the suspects wore hoods and one of them put a gun to the head of the watch’s owner as he sat at Il Pastaio restaurant last March. A woman was shot in the leg during a struggle over the watch and the gun. She was not seriously hurt. The pair each pleaded guilty to felonies including conspiracy to commit robbery. A third defendant will be sentenced later this month.