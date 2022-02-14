No Anderson, Marino for US in finals at Olympic big air

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic champion Jamie Anderson wiped out on her first two jumps in qualifying for women’s snowboard big air and failed to crack the finals field, while American teammate Julia Marino dropped out after a distressing fall during practice over the weekend. Long shot countrymate Hailey Langland will be the only American in the finals after grabbing the 12th and final spot. Anderson said life for Team USA in the Olympics’ pandemic bubble has been difficult on her mental health, adding she’s “excited to go home.” The 31-year-old came to China a two-time defending champion in slopestyle and won silver in big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.