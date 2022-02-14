California AG, others to help with new SF investigation pact

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and the San Francisco Police Department this week will start renegotiating an agreement to cooperate on investigations involving police officers with the help of the state Attorney General and San Francisco’s mayor and city attorney. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement Monday their offices will get involved to make sure the two agencies reach an agreement that addresses “compliance, accountability, and mutual expectations.” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott terminated the agreement because he said he had concerns over the DA’s impartiality.