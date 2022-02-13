Rams’ pass rush of Donald, Miller too much for Bengals

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Donald and Von Miller were able to keep the Los Angeles Rams within striking distance of capturing their first Super Bowl championship in 22 years. The Rams sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow six times during the second half. With Burrow and the offense unable to muster any consistency during the final 18 minutes, the Rams bounced back from three straight three-and-out possessions on offense with Matthew Stafford’s 1-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter for a 23-20 victory.