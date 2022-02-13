Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 2:13 PM

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

KION

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had 14 points and tied her season high with six steals, Cameron Brink added a double-double, and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half and beat Colorado 63-46. The Cardinal trailed at halftime but outscored the Buffaloes 14-5 in the third quarter and got a big fourth from Haley Jones to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 conference with two weeks left. Brink had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season and 12th of her career. Anna Wilson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lesila Finau scored 11 points for Colorado.  

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content