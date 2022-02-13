Drake was a star among A-listers at ‘Homecoming’ concert

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Among the stars, Drake still shined the brightest. In an all-white outfit, the multi-Grammy winner had many concertgoers jostling for position to watch him perform at the Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend” on Saturday night. He made a dramatic entrance, darting down an aisle before performing centerstage under an airy tent at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The crowd included several entertainers and athletes such as Issa Rae, a mask-wearing Mike Tyson, Lil Wayne, Paul Pierce, Derrick Henry, Ricky Gervais, Nicole Scherzinger, Cedric the Entertainer and Flava Flav.