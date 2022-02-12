Ryder aces wild 16th, Theegala holds onto Phoenix Open lead

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the WM Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course. Ryder’s wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, can and cups. With around 200,000 fans packing firm and fast TPC Scottsdale on another sunny, 80-degree day in the Valley of the Sun, Theegala overcame a double bogey on the par-4 second to shoot a 2-under 69. Defending champion Brooks Koepka was a stroke back. Ryder was eight strokes behind.