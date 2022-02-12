Police: 1 killed in shooting at bowling alley in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Fresno. Police are looking for a suspected shooter. The Fresno Bee reported that the Fresno Police Department said the shooting occurred Friday after 10:30 p.m. at a Bowlero after two men got into an argument. Police said a man was shot twice in the upper torso and died while being taken to St. Agnes Medical Center. The man’s identity and age were not released. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene. A description was not immediately made available. It is unclear if any other people were injured in the shooting.