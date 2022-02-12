Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn’t have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. Tee Higgins is a big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excels in the middle of the field out of the slot, so quarterback Joe Burrow almost always has an open target.