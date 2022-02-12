Gonzales scores 35, No. 20 BYU women top Saint Mary’s 84-69

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored a career-high 35 points with seven steals and six assists and No. 20 BYU pulled away from Saint Mary’s for an 84-69 win. The Gaels led for a good part of the first half but a Gonzales jumper in the final minute of the third quarter had the Cougars on top 64-61. Then Gonzales and the Cougars took over, outscoring Saint Mary’s 20-8 with a 7-0 run before closing the game with an 11-0 run. Gonzales had nine points in the quarter. Ali Bamberger scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead the Gaels.