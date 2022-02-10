Southern California wildfire burns near coastal homes

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds has erupted in hills on the Southern California coast and is burning near homes. The fire is burned near the gated Emerald Bay community in Laguna Beach, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles. TV news helicopters are showing a helicopter making water drops on flames in the predawn darkness and numerous fire engines in the area. Southern California is in the grip of a winter heat wave, stoked by dry, gusty offshore flow of air.