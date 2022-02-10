Medical examiner: Bob Saget died from unseen blow to head

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner in Florida says comedian Bob Saget died from blunt head trauma, likely from an “unwitnessed fall.” Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, after performing stand-up comedy the night before. Thursday’s statement from Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando says a toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body. The statement says Saget’s death was an accident. That conclusion was first announced by the family of the “Full House” star. They said the coroner concluded that “he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”