Doncic scores 28 in 1st, 51 total, Mavs top Clippers 112-105

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-105. The 22-year-old star’s 3-point frenzy, part of the highest-scoring quarter in the NBA this season, came a few hours after the Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis to Washington. The Clippers were as close as two points in the fourth quarter despite the Doncic outburst. But that just set up Doncic for his first 50-point game. Marcus Morris Sr. led LA with 21 points. The teams play in Dallas again Saturday.