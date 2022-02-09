Multimillionaire fugitive sentenced for wife’s 2012 killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California multimillionaire who became an international fugitive after being charged with strangling his wife in 2012 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Peter Chadwick was sentenced Wednesday in Orange County after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Authorities say Chadwick strangled his wife at their Newport Beach home during an argument over a possible divorce, then left her body in a dumpster in a San Diego suburb. He was arrested near the Mexican border but fled while awaiting trial. He was placed on the U.S. Marshals most-wanted list and arrested in 2019 in Mexico.