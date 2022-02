SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley had a season-high 28 points as San Diego State beat San Jose State 72-62. Bradley made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added seven rebounds for the Aztecs (14-6, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Joshua Tomaic had eight rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (7-16, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games.