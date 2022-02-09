2 win journalism award for work on underreported communities

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (AP) — Two freelance journalists have been awarded the 2022 American Mosaic Journalism Prize for their work reporting on underrepresented or misrepresented groups in the United States. Julian Brave NoiseCat and Ryan Christopher Jones were each awarded $100,000 by the Heising-Simons Foundation based in Los Altos, California. The prize was announced Wednesday. The foundation said NoiseCat has reported on the lives of Indigenous people and others. Jones is a Mexican American photojournalist and anthropologist whose work has examined the lives of immigrants in California, New York and elsewhere along with issues such as the drug overdose crisis. Both have been featured in major publications such as the New York Times.