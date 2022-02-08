Serena Williams wants to express joy through Super Bowl ad

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams is normally the one participating in a major championship matchup. But the seven-time Wimbledon winner is looking forward to watching the Super Bowl along with her commercial. The tennis superstar stars in a Michelob ULTRA commercial along with several other athletes such as Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumike for a competitive game of bowling. Williams’ commercial is part of Michelob’s three-ad series. She says she wants her commercial to express the meaning of joy. Williams is a Compton, California, native and says the Super Bowl will help the growth of Inglewood, where Sunday’s game will be played.