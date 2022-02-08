Prosecutors won’t file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a woman he met through social media. Bauer was placed on paid leave on July 2 under the players’ union and Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. Bauer could still face a potential suspension by MLB of any length it chooses. He has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was “wholly consensual.”