‘Dune’ director out, KStew in and more Oscars surprises

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The 94th Oscar nominations were full of surprises in both satisfying and disappointing ways, but when there are only five nominees in most categories, it’s almost guaranteed that a few favorites will miss the cut. The AP takes a look at some of the biggest shocks and upsets, including Kristen Stewart snagging her first ever Oscar nod after missing out on several key nominations for her turn as Princess Diana, and the exclusion of Denis Villeneuve in the best directing category despite the fact that “Dune” was the second most nominated film of the bunch.