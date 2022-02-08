California Republicans elect new leader in state Assembly

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans in the California Assembly have elected a new leader. Assemblymember James Gallagher of Yuba City will replace Marie Waldron of Valley Center, the caucus announced Tuesday. Republicans control 19 of the 80 seats in the state Assembly, making it impossible for them to slow down the Democratic majority. Waldron has been the Republican leader since 2018. Gallagher has been one of the most vocal critics of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. He sued Newsom in 2020 over his authority to issue executive orders during the pandemic.