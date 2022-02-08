9th Circuit lifts 90-day ban at geothermal plant in Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal appeals court has lifted a temporary ban on construction of a geothermal power plant in Nevada opposed by a tribe and conservationists. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones in Reno had granted the 90-day injunction last month sought by opponents of Ormat Technologies’ project at the high-desert site bordering wetlands fed by hot springs. They say the site is sacred and home to a rare toad being considered for endangered species protection. Ormat said in its appeal last month it might be forced to abandon the project if it couldn’t begin construction by Feb. 28 about 100 miles east of Reno.