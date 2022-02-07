What to watch out for when Oscar noms are announced Tuesday

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s time again to celebrate Hollywood’s grandest ambitions and most daring risk takers. No, that doesn’t mean the daredevils of “Jackass Forever.” Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday morning, settling several questions about Hollywood’s second pandemic-muted awards season. Will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or the latest Bond film bust into the best picture category? How about Kristen Stewart, who’s portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer” has divided critics and audiences. This year’s nominations could feature another strong slate of international contenders, but one of the season’s biggest questions — will anyone watch — won’t be known until after the Oscars are handed out March 27. Nominations will be announced starting at 8:18 a.m. Eastern.