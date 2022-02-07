Thompson’s 21 points, late 3s lead Warriors past Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-98 for their ninth straight win. Stephen Curry had 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50% from the field. Lu Dort led the Thunder with 26 points, and Darius Bazley matched a season high with 20. Josh Giddey added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City.