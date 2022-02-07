‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ poised for Oscar nomination hauls

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday morning’s Oscar nominations should bring Will Smith his third Academy Awards nod, a lot of love for Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” and nominations spread across more streaming services than ever. Nominations to the 94th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST. Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will read the nominees live on multiple platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s social media accounts and on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Among the favorites are “Dune,” Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white coming-of-age drama “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog.” The Oscars will be held March 27.