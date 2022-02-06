Super Bowl coaches lean conservative on 4th-down calls

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals got to the Super Bowl with help from a couple of coaching decisions by their conference title game opponents that backfired. If the Super Bowl comes down to a crucial fourth-down choices by Rams coach Sean McVay or Bengals counterpart Zac Taylor, history shows they may opt for the conservative path. After a regular season when teams set records for how often they went on fourth downs, the two coaches who made it to the Super Bowl were more outliers as the Rams and the Bengals finished in the bottom quarter of the league in fourth-down tries.