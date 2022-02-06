Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott. A post Sunday on social media included a blue heart, indicating it’s a boy. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose her new baby’s name, but said he was born Wednesday. She posted a photo of the newborn’s hand being held by his big sister, Stormi, who turned 4 on Feb. 1. Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017. They reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter before reconciling last year.