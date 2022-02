Murray, Slater spark Long Beach State past Cal Poly 78-65

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray tossed in 25 points and Colin Slater scored 20 to lead Long Beach State to a 78-65 victory over Cal Poly. Murray made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but sank all 12 of his free throws for the Beach (12-9, 7-1 Big West Conference), who have won eight straight. Slater buried 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Kobe Sanders made 5 of 10 shots from beyond the arc and scored a career-high 22 points for the Mustangs (5-15, 1-7). Alimamy Koroma pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds.