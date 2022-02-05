Driver killed by gunfire on Oakland freeway

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A driver was struck and killed by gunfire while traveling on an Oakland freeway during rush hour Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the man was driving near the Broadway exit on Interstate 880 around 5:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot, causing him to veer his Honda sedan and crash into a guardrail. Authorities shut down northbound lanes for at least five hours to investigate, causing traffic to back up for miles. No further details of the probe, including whether the victim was the intended target of the shooting, has been released. It was among several freeway shootings in Oakland in recent months.