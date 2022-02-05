Atlanta Dream trade Carter to LA for Wheeler

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The Atlanta Dream have traded Chennedy Carter and the rights to Li Yueru to the Los Angeles Sparks for Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles’ first-round draft choice next year and the No. 15 pick this season. Carter averaged 16.1 points and 3.4 assists over two seasons with Atlanta after the Dream drafted her with the third overall pick in 2020. She was suspended by the team in July for conduct detrimental to the team and didn’t return for the rest of the season.