Silicon Valley man charged with killing woman found in yard

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A Silicon Valley man has been charged with murder after police found a woman’s body buried in his backyard. Authorities say the body of 59-year-old Tuyet Phan of Milpitas was found on Thursday, a day after Micah Dovlet was arrested. Authorities say Dovlet was a neighbor of the woman, who had disappeared several days earlier. Police say they started a missing persons case and learned that a woman had been heard screaming in the area on Saturday morning. Police say they found evidence of a violent crime near her home and of a possible killing at Dovlet’s home. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Dovlet had an attorney to speak for him.