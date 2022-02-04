EXPLAINER: What’s changed with Oscar’s best picture category

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

When nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are announced on Tuesday, there will be a major change from the past decade. This year there will be 10 best picture nominees, instead of a sliding range of five to 10, which has been the standard since 2011. This could mean that a blockbuster or two might break through. “Dune” is widely expected to be among the nominees, but some are holding out hope that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “No Time to Die” might break through as well. Many believe that when popular films are nominated for big awards, more people will tune in for the Oscars.