Did ABC miss a learning opportunity by suspending Whoopi?

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

ABC’s decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg from “The View” for two weeks for her remarks about the Holocaust has opened the network up to criticism that its response derailed a teachable moment for the nation. Goldberg set off a cancel-culture media circus Monday when she said on the show that the Nazis’ genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II wasn’t about race, but rather, “man’s inhumanity to man”. She issued multiple apologies but was suspended anyway. The network’s action spurred strong emotions and split allegiances about whether the politically liberal actress should be canceled or counseled. Even some longtime conservative critics questioned whether the network’s action against the liberal actress was justified.