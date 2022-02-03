Washington State wins 4th straight, beats Stanford 66-60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 22 points and Washington State held off Stanford for a 66-60 victory for its fourth straight win. Flowers’ 3-pointer stretched the Cougars’ lead to 63-55 with 4:11 remaining. Spencer Jones made a 3 and James Keefe added a dunk to pull Stanford to 63-60 with 1:18 left. Washington State (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) avenged a 62-57 loss at home to Stanford on Jan. 13, their last defeat before starting their current win streak. Spencer Jones scored a season-best 24 points, one shy of his career high, to lead Stanford (13-8, 6-5).