US eyes rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating critical habitat for a Nevada wildflower it intends to list as endangered. The move comes amid a conflict over the flower and production of lithium batteries for electric vehicles critical to the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change. The agency proposed designating critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat on a high-desert ridge 200 miles southeast of Reno. It’s the only place in the world the wildflower is known to exist. It’s also the site where Ioneer USA plans to build a lithium mine. The service says the 900 acres it proposed for habitat designation is “essential” to the plant’s survival. Ioneer says it doesn’t affect their plans.