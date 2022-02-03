House to vote on bill to boost US computer chip production

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to approve legislation that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry, shoring up strained supply chains and bolstering international alliances. Criticizing China has become a bipartisan playbook in Washington, but in this case, Republicans are panning the measure as “toothless” and short of what is needed to hold China accountable for a range of actions. The nearly 3,000-page bill includes massive investments designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but Democrats have also tucked in other priorities that have raised GOP concerns about its cost and scope.