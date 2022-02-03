AP WAS THERE: Steelers win 4th Super Bowl beating Rams

By HAL BOCK

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers came in the heavy favorites and the Los Angeles Rams a double-digit underdog. That didn’t stop Terry Bradshaw from struggling to sleep the night before over the thought of losing instead of clinching an unprecedented fourth Super Bowl ring. The Steelers trailed 19-17 as the fourth quarter began at the Rose Bowl before more than 103,000 people. Bradshaw and Pittsburgh beat the Rams 31-19 for those Steelers’ last Super Bowl championship in one of seven games played in the Los Angeles area for the NFL’s top prize. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of that game.