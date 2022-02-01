Vanessa Bryant to receive honor for her leadership in sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant will be recognized as one of the leading women in sports at an event during Super Bowl week. Bryant is the widow of Kobe Bryant and will be honored at the Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports on Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills, California. She will receive the “Be Your Own Champion Award” for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved athletes in honor of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. They died in the helicopter crash that also killed seven others in 2020.