UCLA switches to remote classes due to threats

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely Tuesday due to threats. The Los Angeles Times reports that it obtained materials showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and an 800-page manifesto with threats against the philosophy department. UCLA did not confirm the Times’ report but says university police are aware of a “concerning” email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community. The university says out-of-state law enforcement has confirmed that the person who made threats is under observation and is not in California.