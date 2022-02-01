Strong, potentially damaging winds developing in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — High wind warnings are posted north of San Francisco Bay as blustery and potentially damaging offshore flow develops in California. The National Weather Service says gusts up to 50 mph are occurring early Tuesday at North Bay upper elevations and will spread to lower terrain later in the day and overnight. Highest ridges and peaks could be hit by gusts up to 95 mph. Wind advisories will take effect later elsewhere in the Bay Area, the Central Valley, a portion of the Sierra Nevada and in Southern California. Forecasters say primary concerns are locally damaging gusts and elevated fire weather.