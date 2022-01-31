Reno-Tahoe hotel room tax revenue set record last year

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hotel and motel room taxes generated record tax revenue in the Reno-Tahoe area last year as visitation continued to rebound from a slump in tourism stemming from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago. The Reno/Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority says Washoe County hotels and motels reported nearly $420.5 million in taxable room revenue in 2021. That’s more than 4% higher than the previous record of $403.6 million set in 2019. The county also set six monthly records, breaking old marks set in 2018-2019. That includes the first time ever taxable room revenue exceeded $50 million in a single month when $53.8 million was reported in July.