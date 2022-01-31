California moves to toughen state’s nursing home oversight

BY DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are moving to strengthen the state’s oversight of nursing homes, barring anyone from operating a skilled nursing facility without a license. Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi said his bill would give the California Department of Public Health stronger authority to block unqualified and unethical owners by shutting down what he said is an increasing number of for-profit nursing home chains operating unlicensed nursing homes. He says the problem has only been exacerbated by the pandemic, endangering thousands of those who are elderly or disabled. The Assembly approved the bill Monday, sending it to the Senate.