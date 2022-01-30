US cities mark 1st anniversary of Thai grandfather’s killing

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of people are expected Sunday at events in San Francisco and five other U.S. cities to commemorate the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. The grandfather from Thailand was assaulted while on a morning walk a year ago in his San Francisco neighborhood and died. Rally organizers in New York City, Georgia and others say they want more attention to anti-Asian discrimination. Attacks against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent shot up during the pandemic. Other victims of Asian descent include Michelle Go, who was pushed in front of a subway, and six women shot and killed at Georgia spas last year.