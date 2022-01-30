Rams’ offense down 3 key players at half of NFC title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three key members of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense were questionable to return for the second half of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers due to injuries. Running back Cam Akers suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter after gaining 45 yards on 10 carries. Tight end Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson both suffered knee injuries. San Francisco linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also were hurt. Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and Flannigan-Fowles injured a knee in the first. Niners defensive lineman Arden Key was evaluated for a concussion.