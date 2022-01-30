Raiders to go Patriot Way with new GM, possibly coach

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to build their team the Patriot Way. Owner Mark Davis tapped the NFL’s most successful franchise over the past two decades by hiring Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as his new general manager. Davis is closing in on a deal to make New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels the new coach in Las Vegas. The Raiders announced they had hired Ziegler to replace the fired Mike Mayock. A person familiar with the search says they are finalizing a deal with McDaniels to make him coach to fill the void created when Jon Gruden resigned in October.