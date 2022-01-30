On to the Super Bowl: Bengals stun Chiefs with comeback

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Bungles no more, Cincinnati is headed to the Super Bowl. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games two years ago, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty much dominated the Chiefs after the first quarter. Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it.