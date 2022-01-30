Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles inland San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled an inland region of San Diego County. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 9:46 a.m. Sunday near Palomar Observatory, about 65 miles northeast of downtown San Diego. A dispatcher with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said shaking was felt at the Valley Center substation. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injury. Residents to the north in Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties reported shaking to the “Did You Feel It?” section of the USGS web site.