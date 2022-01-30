Dozens of guns among items stolen from cargo trains in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say dozens of handguns and shotguns were among items stolen by thieves who raided cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months. The Los Angeles Times reports police arrested three people last summer carrying new .22-caliber handguns. A trace of the weapons revealed they came from a batch of 36 handguns reported missing as they were being shipped by train to Tennessee. Police say shotguns were also stolen, but it’s unclear how many. The cargo thefts gained national attention earlier this month after local TV stations showed images of thousands of discarded boxes from stolen packages blanketing the tracks.