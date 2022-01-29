Embiid scores 36 points, leads 76ers over Kings

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey keyed a game-changing run in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row with a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Tobias Harris scored 16 points and Maxey had 13 for the 76ers, who held on when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Philadelphia has won 14 of 17 and the first three games of a five-game homestand that continues Monday against Memphis. Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-high 38 points and Barnes had 16 for the Kings, who have lost six in a row overall and 11 straight on the road.