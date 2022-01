SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Yauhen Massalski had 17 points and 16 rebounds and San Francisco beat Santa Clara 88-85. Jalen Williams missed a 3-pointer as time expired in his attempt to tie. On Thursday, Williams made a basket with 0.7 seconds left to give the Broncos a 77-76 win over BYU. Williams scored 23 points for Santa Clara.